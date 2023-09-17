Workers of Punjab Roadways, PRTC to protest from September 20

The contractual workers of the Punjab Roadways and PRTC on Sunday announced an indefinite protest from September 20 to press for their demands for a salary hike and regularisation of their services. The member of the Punjab Roadways and PRTC Contract Workers’ Union during a meeting in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The Punjab Roadways and PRTC Contractual Workers’ Union said that they would start their protest from Ludhiana and then hold a sit-in in front of the residence of Punjab chief minister in Chandigarh.

Shamsher Singh, president of the union, stated that meetings of workers were organised and it was decided to conduct the massive protest across Punjab on September 20.

He said that around 150 buses of the Punjab Roadways and PRTC will remain off roads on that day.

Shamsher said that their demand for 5% annual salary hike was not fulfilled by the state department. He also blamed the state transport department for being unable to deliver on promises made during board meetings.

The workers also said that while the chief minister and various ministers have issued statements promising regularisation of their services, they have not taken any concrete steps.

The union workers said that despite numerous meetings with the transport department officials and the transport minister, no resolution has been reached regarding their demands.

The workers said that their demands, including regularisation of their services, equal pay for equal work and implementation of service rules, have not been addressed. The previous governments had agreed to a 30% salary hike, which was implemented from October 1, 2022. However, the present government has not increased the salaries by 5% as agreed upon.