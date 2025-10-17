Working to avert such situations: DGP on two suicides

In his first comment following two suicides in the police department, Haryana director general of police (DGP) OP Singh on Thursday said that he is working in a way to avert such situations where the work-related stress becomes serious enough that the cop has to take his own life and as part of it, efforts will be made to strengthen police officers wives association.

The DGP was in Karnal to meet regional officers and lay wrath at the Shaheedi Smarak at Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban.

The 1992-batch IPS officer OP Singh, assumed charge as Haryana’s new DGP, holding the position as additional charge after government sent state DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave amid the stalemate between the state government and the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who died by suicide on October 7.

A week later on Tuesday, Sandeep Lather, an ASI with the Rohtak police was also found dead with bullet injuries, levelling allegations against Puran Kumar and his wife.

Two cop suicides within a week rocked the department, sending shock waves across the state.

A day after taking charge, DGP Singh motivated the department officers, personnel and employees emphasising discipline, and duty towards public service, while also acknowledging the personal and professional challenges faced by them.

Speaking to media in Karnal, the DGP termed both the deaths as tragic and said that the deceased cops were an integral part of the department. “We are working in a way to avert such situations to arise. One thing that is being considered seriously is the strengthening of the officer’s wives association. There are such bodies in the army, other states and Haryana as well, but we aim to strengthen it more,” Singh said.

“There are nearly 70,000 cops with the department. Our scope of work is not only limited to the cops, but their families as well. We think that their living environment is better, so that their family acts as a shock absorber if there is any work-related stress that doesn’t become serious enough to take his own life,” he added.