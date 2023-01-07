Workshop on ‘art of manmaking through vasudeva kriya’ yoga held at Govt College of Education

A workshop on the ‘art of manmaking through vasudeva kriya yoga’ was held at the Government College of Education on Saturday.

The day-long workshop was organised under the aegis of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell. Melbourne-based Vasudeva Kriya Yoga founder Rajendra Yenkannamoole was the guest speaker, while Chandigarh home secretary Nitin Yadav was the chief guest, while Hindustan Times senior news editor Yojana Yadav was the special guest. Yenkannamoole also released three volumes of the book, Life Sutras- Inspirational Life Skills’. During the event, students demonstrated different yoga asanas.

Yenkannamoole also released three volumes of the book, Life Sutras- Inspirational Life Skills’. (HT PHOTO)

Calling teachers the architects of society, Nitin Yadav said the role of teachers had become all the more challenging in contemporary times. He appreciated the college for conducting workshops based on the traditional knowledge system of yog, ayurveda, spiritual knowledge and Indian traditional wisdom.

He also congratulated the college for including three value added courses: the science of happiness, upskilling the employability of pupil teachers’ and ‘yoga and fitness’ to equip the budding teachers with skills to face the challenges of present and future times.

Speaking on the occasion, yog guru Yenkannamoole spoke on seeking inspiration from the Bhagavad Geeta, chakra healing for channelisation of energy, and thinking big and achieving great. He emphasised on the significance of the Bhagwad Gita in our lives as a Yog Shastra.

During the event, students demonstrated different yoga asanas. (HT Photo)

A cultural program was also organised, and students were presented certificates for participation in value-added courses. Principal Sapna Nanda and Government College of Education, Chandigarh, dean AK Srivastava were also present on the occasion. Around 350 faculty members and students from different government and private colleges of Chandigarh participated in the workshop.