World Bank chief’s concerns over Punjab’s youth deserve serious attention: Dhillon

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Tuesday said the concerns raised by World Bank president Ajay Banga over the economic vulnerability of Punjab’s youth deserved serious attention, asserting that the observations reflected the ground realities of the state’s rural economy. In a letter addressed to Banga, Dhillon said his remarks had initiated an important discussion on Punjab’s economic challenges. (HT)

In a letter addressed to Banga, Dhillon said his remarks had initiated an important discussion on Punjab’s economic challenges that should be addressed through constructive engagement rather than political point-scoring.

On Sunday, Banga had noted how young people in Punjab, after selling their family farmland, received substantial sums, but often spent them quickly on consumer goods and lifestyle expenses.

Referring to Banga’s observations, Dhillon said the World Bank chief had cautioned that one-time gains from land sales cannot replace sustainable livelihoods or ensure long-term rural transformation.

The state BJP chief also invited Banga to visit Punjab to gain a better understanding of the state’s challenges and strengths.

Dhillon said the problems confronting Punjab’s rural families should not be viewed through stereotypes but understood in the context of the structural economic and social changes taking place in villages. He said these challenges required political will and effective governance.

Dhillon said the state had served the nation for decades despite bearing significant social, economic and environmental costs, but the AAP-led state government had failed to respond adequately to the emerging rural crisis.

He said many rural families were moving away from traditional agriculture without access to alternative employment opportunities, skill development or financial support, describing it as a governance failure.

On the issue of drug abuse, Dhillon reiterated the BJP’s commitment to tackling the menace through stronger law enforcement, de-addiction measures and community participation. He alleged that the present state government had failed to effectively address the problem.