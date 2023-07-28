World Bank assures support to flood-hit Himachal Pradesh

The World Bank has offered to provide full support to Himachal Pradesh, including a comprehensive assessment of the damages that the state suffered due to the recent flood. HT Image

The bank has offered to conduct assessment in collaboration with the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) to quantify losses suffered in various sectors, such as roads, power, water supply, housing, public buildings, irrigation, agriculture, horticulture, livestock and ecological services etc. The proposed assessment is intended to play a pivotal role in aiding the recovery process and facilitating the reconstruction efforts. Furthermore, the World Bank will offer technical assistance for recovery and reconstruction, disaster risk management, infrastructure design, ecosystem services and livelihood resilience.

The World Bank also lauded the efforts of chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in managing the recent calamitous events caused by landslides and flash floods triggered by incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh.

Auguste Tano Kouame, the country director for India, conveyed the bank’s appreciation in a letter, lauding the CM’s leadership abilities to deal with the natural calamity competently.

The letter acknowledged the timely and responsive measures taken by Sukhu, including personal monitoring and ensuring the safe return of tourists stranded in different parts of the state, demonstrating leadership abilities.

Expressing gratitude, the CM said Himachal underwent significant hardships due to the devastation. It would take at least one year to cover up the damages and restoration works caused by the tragedy. He said that so far, a loss of more than ₹8000 crore has been estimated and the permanent restoration of lifelines such as roads, bridges, power, and water supply was the priority of the state government.

Sukhu expressed his gratitude to the World Bank for its support to the people of Himachal during testing times. With the aid of the World Bank’s assistance, the state can embark on a path of recovery and reconstruction, working towards restoring normalcy, he said.