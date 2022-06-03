World Bicycle Day: Hundreds of cyclists participate in cycle rally in Ludhiana

To mark World Bicycle Day, district administration, municipal corporation, and commissionerate of police organised a cycle rally on Friday.

The rally was flagged off from the waterfront behind the MC’s Zone-D office by deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma, and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Agarwal.

Over 500 people from different bicycle clubs of the city participated in the rally, which comprised of a 5-km ride by Hero Cycles, 10-km ride by City Needs and 17-km ride by Bike Studio in association with various cycle clubs, NGOs and industrial houses.

The DC said the rally aimed to spread awareness about the importance of creating safe islands for cycling throughout the city through systematic planning measures.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included MC additional commissioner Aditya Dachalwal, assistant deputy commissioner (Khanna) Amarjit Bains, MC joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, sub-divisional magistrates Gursimran Singh Dhillon and Gurbir Singh Kohli, MC zonal commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon, besides several others.

IMA hold cycle rally

IMA Ludhiana also organised a cycle rally, which was flagged off from Bike studio, Canal road.

Dr Bimal Kanish president, IMA, Ludhiana, said cycling has immense health benefits for the human body, and is pocket-friendly as well as environment-friendly. He stressed that the government should make efforts to make roads safe for cyclists.

Over 10-km cycle rally by NHAI

To celebrate the 75 years of independence and role of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in the country’s development, project implementation unit (PIU) of Ludhiana office of NHAI organised a cycle rally in association with Ludhiana Pedallers.

The rally was flagged off by NHAI regional officer, Chandigarh, RP Singh.

Singh said the rally had been organised to create awareness on conservation of environment, fuel and a livable future.

Krishan Sachdeva, project director, NHAI, said as many as 75 bicyclists peddled for over 10-km. He said besides cycling events, the department was holding road safety awareness camps, health check-up camps, plantation drives, felicitating engineers and support staff, developing amrit sarovars and conducting various other activities all across the country.

₹1,000 discount on purchase of bicycle

Different industrial associations, including Federation of Commercial and Industrial Organisation (FICO) and United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA), observed the day by organising bicycle rallies on Gill road.

FICO also offered cash discount of ₹1,000 to its members on purchase of bicycle from a particular store on Gill road, and encouraged the residents to adopt cycling as a part of their routine.

FICO president Gurmeet Kular, and general secretary Rajeev Jain said apart from the health benefits, cycling also helps in reducing pollution levels. They further urged the administration to provide infrastructure to ensure safety of cyclists on roads.