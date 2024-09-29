World Heart Day: Simple lifestyle tweaks can revitalise heart health, says PGI expert

About 80% of premature heart disease and stroke can be prevented through lifestyle and risk factor modifications at community levels, says Dr Rajesh Vijayvergiya from PGIMER, Chandigarh, on World Heart Day, which falls on September 29. While giving insights about the burden of various cardiovascular diseases, Dr Vijayvergiya, a professor in PGIMER’s department of cardiology, shared around 1.30 lakh patients were visiting cardiology OPDs in PGIMER annually. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Dr Vijayvergiya, a professor in PGIMER’s department of cardiology, said, “As we mark World Heart Day this year, the theme ‘Use Heart for Action’ resonates more than ever, inspiring individuals, communities and organisations worldwide to take proactive steps toward better cardiovascular health.”

With heart disease remaining the leading cause of death globally, this initiative calls for a concerted effort to raise awareness, embrace healthier lifestyles and advocate for cardiovascular health for all, commented Dr Vijayvergiya.

While giving insights about the burden of various cardiovascular diseases, Dr Vijayvergiya shared around 1.30 lakh patients were visiting cardiology OPDs in PGIMER annually.

Alarmingly, lifestyle-related risk factors, such as poor diet, physical inactivity, tobacco use, and excessive alcohol consumption significantly contribute to all these challenges.

He emphasised that to protect the heart, one should control various risk factors for heart disease, such as smoking, obesity, lack of physical activity/exercise, unhealthy diets, psychological stress, treatment of hypertension, diabetes, and abnormal cholesterol.

The cardiac risk can be substantially decreased by adopting healthy lifestyles, including regular physical activity, taking less salt in the diet, regularising sleep, and minimising psychological stress. “Therefore, every small step counts. Choose to walk instead of driving, and incorporate more fruits and vegetables into meals,” he advised.

Six steps to a healthier heart

Eat healthy: Increase intake of vegetables to more than 200 gm, fruits to more than 200 gm, cereals and fibres to more than 20 gm in daily diet. Salt intake should be less than 5 gm per day. Food containing high saturated fats like red meat, dairy products, coconut and palm oils; and high trans-fat contents like deep-fried fast foods, bakery products, packaged snack foods and margarine should be avoided.

Get moving: All healthy adults should include moderate to vigorous exercise for 30-45 minutes daily. Counting more than 8,000 steps per day has also helped reduce the risk of heart attacks.

Lower cholesterol: Avoid narrowing of arteries by lowering cholesterol through exercise, weight reduction and medicines. Stop smoking and chewing tobacco.

Manage blood pressure: Blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg is classified as hypertension. Those with diabetes and renal failure should have strict control of blood pressure. Lowering salt intake, managing body weight and medications can help manage high blood pressure.

Keep a check on blood sugar: Fasting blood sugar should be lower than 110 mg%. Blood sugar can be controlled with diet modification, appropriate body weight maintenance and medicines.

Sleep well: At least seven hours of uninterrupted nighttime sleep should be ensured daily. Good quality sleeps lets the body take the restorative break it needs and its absence can affect the heart.