World’s highest booth Tashigang gets model polling station tag

The world's highest polling station in Tashigang, located in the Spiti Valley at an altitude of 15,256 ft has been declared a model polling station.

There are a total of 62 voters in Tashigang — 37 men and 25 women.

“Tashigang polling station is special because it is the highest polling station in the world,” assistant returning officer Rahul Jian. This polling station was set up for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when a 100% polling was recorded.

Located close to the China border, both Tashigang and Giu polling booths have been declared sensitive centres, and separate security arrangements have been put in place.

The election department has deployed around 168 police and paramilitary forces involved in this entire election. Polling parties have been sent to the polling booths through HRTCs and three tempo travellers.

Jain has urged Spiti residents to reach the polling booths on June 1 to vote in maximum numbers. Addressing the polling parties, he said their role will be most important in conducting fair and transparent elections.

“Necessary instructions were also given to the officers present to conduct the elections peacefully and fairly. The slightest mistake of the polling parties during voting will be considered a failure of the entire system, so all the officers should understand the seriousness of their responsibility and work with full caution,” Jain said.

Polling parties were dispatched to the 29 polling booths across the remote Spiti region after the final rehearsal. Apart from this, 11 polling parties have been kept in reserve. This time three pink polling booths have been set up in Spiti which will be managed solely by the women staff.

A total of 29 polling stations have been set up in Spiti, which has been divided into six sectors. There are a total of 8,514 voters in Spiti — 4,366 men and 4,148 women.