Ludhiana: Four youngsters held with illegal firearms

The worrying trend of youngsters posing with firearms on social media continues to gain traction in the city, with police apprehending four youngsters after recovering illegal firearms from them. Four youngsters held with illegal firearms in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Sharing details, probe officials said the accused, all aged between 18 to 20 years, were hoping to gain more followers on social media.

The arrests came after a thorough investigation following a tip-off and the accused have been identified as Bikramjit Singh and Jashanpreet Singh both residents of Paringadi, Tarntaran, Daljit Singh and Jashandeep Singh both residents of Chehrata, Amritsar.

Besides, a police team managed to track down and detain Vapinder Singh, a resident of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, the alleged supplier of the illegal weapons.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said police recovered a .32 bore weapon from Bikramjit, Jashanpreet, Daljit and Jashandeep during a special checking conducted at Kaddon Chowk in Doraha.

During questioning, the accused admitted to purchasing the weapons from Vapinder Singh. Following this revelation, police apprehended Vapinder Singh and seized three more illegal firearms from his possession.

The accused are now facing charges under Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act, which prohibit the possession and use of the weapons.

Superintendent of police (SP, Investigation) Pragya Jain, meanwhile, highlighted the fact that the individuals have no past criminal record. Their motive behind acquiring the weapons was solely driven by the desire to gain a social media following.

Notably, Vapinder Singh had a pending trial related to assault charges and illegal possession of firearms.

A Bachelor of Arts degree drop-out, he was currently engaged in a computer course. Bikramjit, on the other hand, holds a matriculation certificate and previously worked as a daily-wager. He had recently travelled to Gwalior for military recruitment training. Daljit, Jashandeep, and Jashanpreet have completed their Class 12 education, but are currently unemployed.

Further investigations are underway, and the police are expecting to gather more crucial information through the ongoing questioning of the accused.

