Would have arranged farewell function: Vikramaditya takes jibe at Harsh Mahajan

SHIMLA A day after senior leader and working president Harsh Mahajan switched sides to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and blamed the “mother-son duo” for the poor state of the party, Shimla (rural) legislator Vikramaditya Singh launched an offensive against the ruling party.

Three-time former legislator and minister Harsh Mahajan had joined BJP in presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi, taking the Congress party by surprise.

“Mahajan’s joining will not have any impact on the party, Vikramaditya said, hitting out at one-time close lieutenant of his father and former chief minister late Virbhadra Singh.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh also expressed surprise over Mahajan’s exit.

“Had he told us earlier, the party would have organised a farewell for him,” he said, addressing media men in Shimla.

“He has not been well for past some time, it’s possible that he joined BJP under some mental pressure, “ Vikramaditya alleged while blaming the BJP and claiming that the ruling party has kept a separate budget for “buying out legislators and MLAs”

He said those who want to leave the party are free to go, but the trusted and loyal workers of the party will bring it back to power in Himachal.

He also accused the chief minister of pressuring the Congress leaders to join BJP. “It’s a difficult time for the party, hardworking leaders and cadres will continue to make relentless efforts to bring back the party to power,” he said.