Wrestler Vinesh visits farmers at Shambhu, urges Modi government to “have a big heart”

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat reached the farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border in Punjab on Saturday and expressed her solidarity with the farmers and condemned the labelling of their struggle as political. Olympian Vinesh Phogat being felicitated at a farmers' rally on the 200th day of their ongoing protest, at Shambhu border, Saturday, Aug 31, 2024. (PTI)

The farmer agitation at the border completed 200 days on Saturday.

Extending support to the farmers, Phogat said that as a “daughter”, she stands with them and prays that the farmers get their rights and justice. “Your agitation completes 200 days today. I pray that you get what you have come here for — your rights and justice. We should not be discriminated against religion or caste. We deserve to be heard and allowed to hold a protest,” Phogat said.

Phogat, who hails from a farming family, emphasised that the farmers’ demands were genuine and deserved attention from the Centre. “I have seen the struggles of the farmers. I request the government to listen to their demands and fulfill them,” She urged the Union government to show the same compassion and “have a big heart”.

Describing the plight of farmers demonstrating on the roads for months as “hurting”, she praised them for providing food to the nation. “Despite the hardships the farmers are facing, they are providing food to the country,”

When asked about her potential involvement in poll-bound Haryana, Phogat confirmed her commitment to the farmers’ cause and expressed lack of interest and knowledge in politics.

“I have no knowledge about politics. I can tell you about sports. I am an athlete. I belong to the country. I have nothing to do with which state is going to the polls. All I know is that my country is suffering, and farmers are in trouble. Their issues should be resolved at the earliest,” she said.

Asked if she would contest the Haryana elections on a Congress offers, Phogat said: “I will not speak on this, I will not talk about politics. The focus should be on the farmers. Thier struggles should not go waste,” Phogat added.

Phogat was also felicitated at the protest site.