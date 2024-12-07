Writer booked for ‘defamatory’ book on Moose Wala after father’s complaint

The Mansa police booked a writer, who had recently released a book on slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, following a complaint by the singer’s father that the book is based on “unfounded defamatory allegations”. Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh had submitted a complaint to the Mansa senior superintendent of police against Makha alleging that he had published a book based on unfounded defamatory allegations and further released defamatory content on social media platforms. (ANI File)

Manjinder Singh, also known as Manjinder Makha, wrote the book titled, “The real reason why legend died”, based on Sidhu Moose Wala. The singer’s parents strongly condemned the content of the book related to their son. Makha has claimed that Moose Wala was his close friend.

A case was registered at Mansa sadar police station under sections 451 (tresspassing), 406 (breach of trust) and 390 (robbery) of the IPC and section 356 (3) (defamation through a written or pictorial medium) of the BNS.

He said, “That due to Makha’s deliberate act of defaming and smearing my reputation among his family and peers, the accused’s book is nothing but a farse, false and concocted story based on conjecture and surmises.” He had also alleged that Makha had stolen pictures of Sidhu from his house.

“The present complaint is in reference to a book namely ‘The real reason why legend died’ that is written by Makha. The same was published on September 20 by the accused and also in reference to videos, podcasts on private YouTube channels given by the accused regarding the book and as well as my family. The said book and videos are insulting, highly defamatory and the contents printed in the said book are libelous against me and my family which has not only harmed reputation of my deceased son but also resulted in defamation to his family members,” he said in the complaint. Moose Wala’s father has also sent a legal notice to Makha.

Investigation officer sub-inspector Amrik Singh stated in the FIR that it was found that Makha has stolen pictures from Balkaur Singh’s house in 2023, released the book without family’s permission and hurt sentiments of the complainant by publishing defamatory facts towards his son. “It appears the accused has done it for