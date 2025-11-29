Written assurances in, Panjab University morcha calls off agitation

The PU Bachao Morcha called off its nearly month-long protest on Friday after Panjab University authorities issued written assurances addressing three core demands raised during their agitation for the announcement of senate elections. On Friday, protesters were seen dismantling the tents they had set up at the agitation site. (HT)

The protest, marked by sit-ins, campus marches and repeated threats of exam boycotts, remained stationed outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office for nearly a month.

The protesting group had led the large-scale November 10 PU Bandh protest, boycotted examinations and escalated their agitation to the point where university authorities were compelled to postpone scheduled exams twice. The movement reached its decisive turning point on Thursday, when the chancellor’s office approved the senate election schedule.

The announcement triggered widespread celebrations, with students organising a victory march through the campus. On Friday, protesters were seen dismantling the tents they had set up at the protest site.

To keep negotiations open, PU authorities had earlier constituted a five-member committee of university professors to examine the list of demands submitted by morcha representatives.

Vice-chancellor Renu Vig had stated at the time that the committee was formed to “review and address concerns raised by students in a structured manner” and to maintain dialogue during a period of campus unrest.

Earlier this week, however, the university formed another seven-member panel to examine a memorandum submitted by a group of Haryana students. They demanded the restoration of Haryana’s historical, legal and constitutional representation in PU’s governing bodies.

The creation of this Haryana-related committee became one of the flashpoints in the morcha’s agitation, with students demanding its scrapping.

V-C Renu Vig clarified that concerns over affiliation of Haryana colleges with PU “was not within the university’s direct control” and the committee had been constituted only to review the memorandum before passing it to the state and central authorities.

Alongside this, the morcha’s other two major demands concerned the immediate withdrawal of pending cases against students from past protests and the abolition of the vetting committee and SOPs governing PUCSC activities.

The five-member committee recommended that students facing FIRs submit individual written requests with FIR details, which the university would forward to the competent authorities for necessary action.

The committee further agreed to abolish the vetting committee for approving speakers at student body seminars, and directed the DSW to collect feedback from student councils and organisations before drafting any new SOPs, ensuring transparency and collective decision making.

These resolutions were discussed in a meeting between PU authorities and morcha leaders, with both sides describing the dialogue as constructive. Their key demands met through written assurances, the morcha finally announced the end of its agitation.

Later in the evening, a group of Haryana students met university authorities to seek updates on the committee constituted to address their demands. Officials assured them that the committee had not been dissolved. The students were further informed that the minutes of the last meeting, held on November 17, will be shared with them on December 1.

Exams still hanging in balance

During the course of the agitation, PU was forced to postpone multiple examinations amid repeated threats of exam boycotts from the morcha.

First, the exams scheduled between November 18 and 20 were postponed, followed by another deferment on November 26 in anticipation of the declared PU bandh. With thousands of students affected and uncertainty lingering, PU’s controller of examinations said the administration was still in the process of finalising revised dates, adding that efforts were underway to minimise any further academic disruption.