Wrote to Haryana CM on apartmentalisation in Panchkula, but got no reply, says Gen Malik

Two days after the Supreme Court prohibited conversion of residential houses in Chandigarh’s first 30 sectors into floor-wise apartments, General VP Malik (retd) said he had written to the Haryana chief minister regarding the prevalence of a similar practice in Panchkula, but got no reply.

The former Chief of Army Staff, 88, who has made Panchkula’s Sector 6 his home, said he wrote the letter on September 12, 2022, regarding construction of high-rise buildings and apartmentalisation in Panchkula that was damaging its character, but never even received an acknowledgment. Even MLA Gian Chand Gupta proved to be of no help.

In his letter to the CM, he had highlighted how these constructions were putting extreme pressure on the narrow ‘B’ and ‘C’ roads in old sectors, which were not planned to bear the burden of four-storey apartments.

“This haphazard development is an unhealthy and adverse step for Panchkula. It will severely affect circulation of fresh air, restrict sunlight and violate privacy of residents. The increase in density of population will cause unbearable strain on water supply, road drainage and sewage in these narrow lanes,” he had written.

General Malik said he left Delhi for Panchkula for a peaceful life. “The city is located next to the Himalayas and as per the master plan, no high-rise building is allowed in its residential sectors. But now, people are going against the rules and constructing four-storey buildings with parking space on ground floor,” he said.

The decorated officer questioned that when Panchkula’s original master plan prohibited construction of apartments, how were authorities turning a blind eye towards the ongoing apartmentalisation in residential sectors. He said due to the construction of a high-rise building next to his neighbour Gen Oberoi’s house, the solar panels installed on his roof were also of no use now.

The authorities must wake up and stop the haphazard constructions before they damaged the character of the city and its environment, he said.

“We are not against development, but a balance must be maintained between the environment and economy. The government can allow high-rise constructions in new sectors where infrastructure is yet to be laid down,” said General Malik, adding that if the government continued to turn a deaf ear, he will move court.

Echoing General Malik’s concerns, Brig VS Bhati (retd) said cracks had developed in his neighbours’ houses due to construction of a five-storey residential building.

“It is a monstrosity. A year ago, we wrote to HUDA that stalled the construction for two months, but it started again,” Brig Bhati said.

Captain Ramesh Sood (retd), 88, who has been living in Sector 6 for 34 years and is one of the oldest residents there, said it was the biggest violation by the government, adding that he had personally met the local MLA and councillors, but in vain.

Meanwhile, HSVP estate officer Gagandeep Singh said in 2021, the Haryana government had made changes to the Haryana Building Code and had come up with a policy, allowing construction of stilt plus four floors. “This is a state-wide policy and well allowed in Panchkula as well. Many deliberations have already taken place over this issue.”

