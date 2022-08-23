XEN among 2 Panjab University officials awarded 4-year jail in bribe case
The judge Jagjit Singh, special judge, CBI court, observed that the disease of corruption is rampant and eating into the society like a termite. It needs to be detected and cured in time, so that the future of the country can be saved. He added that the convicts deserve a punishment which would act as a deterrent to others, so that they would think twice before committing such an offence.
After a trial of 12 years in a corruption case, the special court of Central Bureau of Investigation has awarded four years’ jail to Satish Kumar Paddam, 56, the then executive engineer of Panjab University, Chandigarh, and Nand Lal Kaushal, 71, sub-divisional engineer at the varsity.
“Both were in respectable government jobs, and their conduct was required to be above board, and they were not at all required to indulge in such offences. They were aware of their acts and the consequences they might have to face in case they are caught. Despite this, they committed this offence and even tried to befool the system,” order reads.
Sought bribe from firm allocated renovation work of admn block
The case dates back to July 5, 2010, when Pardeep Kumar from M/s.Tulsi Ram and Company, which deals with civil construction and renovation, moved CBI with a complaint.
He stated that his father’s firm was allotted the renovation work of the Administrative Block of Panjab University for Rs.35.73 lakh in December 2009. The work, which was almost completed, was supervised by Satish Kumar Paddam, executive engineer, and Nand Lal Kaushal, sub divisional engineer of Panjab University.
“The company had received ₹16.50 lakh. In July 2010, while handing over the cheque of ₹10.46 lakh Kaushal asked him to meet Paddam on July 5 for balance payment and to pay bribe of ₹35,000 at the rate of 3% of the payment already received. He threatened that next bill will not be paid if bribe amount is not given,” the complaint mentioned.
On July 6, 2010, a case was registered and a trap was laid wherein both Paddam and Kaushal were arrested. The case was at final stage, when one of the accused got a stay from the high court on July 13, 2018. The stay has recently been uplifted, leading to the judgment, wherein both have been convicted.
The judge observed that both the accused abused their official position and criminally conspired with each other to obtain a bribe of ₹35,000.
Both convicts pleaded for leniency, however, senior public prosecutor PK Dogra argued that convicts have indulged in a very serious offence. The court awarded four years jail under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and a fine of ₹50,000 on each.
