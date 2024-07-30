Yamunanagar: 2 brothers die in road mishap

Two brothers from Uttar Pradesh died, while two others were injured after a Haryana Roadways allegedly rammed into a bike near Yamunanagar’s Mandouli village. The deceased were identified as Shahrukh, 21 and Savej, 20, both from Saharanpur. (iStock)

The deceased were identified as Shahrukh, 21 and Savej, 20, both from Saharanpur. They worked at plywood market in Yamunanagar.

Sub-inspector Pramod Kumar said that trio was rushed to the hospital. One was declared brought dead and the other scummed to his injuries during treatment.

“The doctors said that they were run over by a heavy vehicle and died due to excessive loss of blood,” he added.

In his complaint, a witness Sakir said that the driver of Karnal-registered Haryana Roadways hit Shahrukh’s bike head-on, while his bike hit by another two-wheeler behind the bus and they received injuries.

A case was registered under Sections 281, 125(A), 106(1) and 324(4)(5) of the BNS at Yamunanagar Sadar police station against the unidentified driver.