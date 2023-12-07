Yamunanagar: Four try to set liquor vend on fire, booked

The Yamunanagar police have booked four persons for allegedly trying to set a liquor vend on fire in Phoosgarh village. Villagers claim that the road gets blocked due to the vend making it unsafe for women. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Rohit, Arun, Anju and Amit are all locals. Rinku, a resident of Kurukshetra, who has the contract of the vend told the police that around 11 am he spotted the accused and a group women carrying kerosene had gathered near his vend, following which he informed the police.

The same vend had allegedly supplied the spurious liquor with the name of “Malta” to khurdas (shops) in several villages, killing 18 and was sealed by the excise department.

Meanwhile, villagers claimed that due to vend the road gets blocked and it gets unsafe for women to travel.

DSP Rajesh Kumar said the villagers were demanding that the vend should be shifted and the DETC (excise) assured them that it would be done after suitable land is available.

“This is the same vend that supplied the spurious liquor. Recently, the government arranged a rebid and the contract was given to another person,” he added.

A case was registered under Sections 116 (abetment of an offence punishable with imprisonment), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred or (in case of agricultural produce) ten rupees), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) , 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.