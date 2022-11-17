Yamunanagar logs record 612 dengue cases this season

: Yamunanagar on Wednesday reported 25 fresh dengue cases, taking the total number to a record 612, the highest in the district in recent years.

The health department has collected 5,083 samples for dengue till date.

According to officials, the number of dengue cases in the district is the highest in past years. A fatality due to the disease has also been reported in the district this season.

Last year amid the pandemic, the number of dengue cases recorded was 241, while in 2020, 36 dengue cases were reported. In 2019, 51 cases were reported, 42 in 2018, 70 in 2017 and 65 in 2016.

As per the media bulletin of the health department, the district has so far reported six cases of chikungunya and one case of malaria too.

Doctors said that patients are coming to the OPDs complaining with high fever and low blood platelet count exponentially.

Dr Sushila Saini, Deputy Civil Surgeon (Malaria), said mass survey teams are conducting inspections to check vector-borne diseases.

“Not only here, but the cases were expected to rise in the whole state due to late rainfall in the last few months,” she said.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet said that the cases are highest because of greater surveillance unlike previous years and his staff was keeping an eye on it.

“A 10-bed isolation ward has already been created and more beds will be added in the coming days. There is no shortage of platelets as of now,” the doctor added.