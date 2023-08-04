Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Over 650 bottles of illicit liquor seized in Yamunanagar

Over 650 bottles of illicit liquor seized in Yamunanagar

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Aug 04, 2023 07:01 PM IST

The team raided the residence and office of Kuldeep alias Abu and recovered 502 bottles of foreign-made liquor, 95 of country-made liquor, 60 cans of beers and 47 bottles of beers, all of different brands and price, as per the police

A team of Yamunanagar police and excise department seized over 650 bottles of illicit liquor during raids at two locations of a commission agent in Radaur sub-division on Thursday.

A team of Yamunanagar police and excise department seized over 650 bottles of illicit liquor during raids at two locations of a commission agent in Radaur sub-division on Thursday. (HT File/Representational image)
A team of Yamunanagar police and excise department seized over 650 bottles of illicit liquor during raids at two locations of a commission agent in Radaur sub-division on Thursday. (HT File/Representational image)

Deputy superintendent of police, Radaur, Gurmail Singh, said, “The team raided the residence and office of Kuldeep alias Abu and recovered 502 bottles of foreign-made liquor, 95 of country-made liquor, 60 cans of beers and 47 bottles of beers, all of different brands and prices. A case was lodged but he is yet to be arrested.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out