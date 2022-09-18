Yamunanagar residents block key UP highway to protest poor road quality

: Yamunanagar residents on Saturday blocked the key Saharanpur-Kurukshetra highway near Jorian gurdwara here to protest against the poor quality of roads in the district, leading to traffic snarls.

The blockade was, however, lifted after an hour at around 3 pm following an assurance from the Public Works Department (PWD) to carry out patch work on the damaged road.

The motorists and shopkeepers complained about the dilapidated condition of the patch near the gurdwara extending up to 2 kilometers from the last several months and the situation worsened due to unabated rainfall this week. The day and night movement of heavy vehicles has deepened the size of potholes making it impossible for bikers to commute.

Mandeep Ror Chhappar, district director of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), said that parents were scared to send their children to school on cycles from this road and the elderly going to the gurdwara on the other side of the road have to face a lot of difficulties.

Naveen Khatri, executive engineer (XEN), PWD Jagadhri, said that following the protest, a patch-work has begun and approval worth ₹ 7.5 crores for a cement concrete road on the patch, is awaited.

“Moreover, due to waterlogging, the blacktop road gets damaged early. We have written in the past and will re-write to the concerned civic body for proper water disposal near the site,” he told HT.

He said that an approval worth ₹ 8 crores has been received from the government for the Radaur patch, where a similar protest took place earlier this month, and construction of cement concrete road will begin soon.