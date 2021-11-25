Year after Dera Sacha Sauda man’s murder, NIA team visits Bathinda village

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday visited Bhagta Bhai Ka village in Bathinda to investigate the murder of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower Manohar Lal Arora.

Confirming the development, Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajay Maluja said an NIA team visited the crime spot and questioned local residents.

“This was the first visit of the NIA team to Bathinda in the criminal probe. District police administration had recently handed over the case file to the central agency after the role of foreign-based religious radical groups emerged,” said the SSP.

Arora, a foreign exchange trader, was shot dead at his office at Bhagta Bhai Ka on November 20 last year. Deceased’s son Jatinderbir Singh, alias Jimmy, was an accused in a sacrilege cases.

During the investigation in another case, Moga district police came across the role of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) in Arora’s murder.

The NIA took over the probe in June this year.