Year after farmers ransack venue of his programme, Khattar visits Karnal’s Kaimla village

Nearly 13 months after he had to cancel his visit to Karnal’s Kaimla village as farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws ransacked the venue of his ‘kisan panchayat’, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was given a warm welcome by the locals as he reached the village on Thursday.

“Last year, I had to cancel my visit to the village as my chopper could not land here due to the prevailing situation. But today I completed my visit to repay the debt to this village,” he said.

“We should move forward and forget whatever happened last year. Today, I got the opportunity to pay obeisance at the temple,” Khattar added.

The chief minister also announced to give ₹51 lakh for a langar hall in the temple of the Ror community-dominated village where he was likely to address his meeting on January 10 last year.

Accompanied by local BJP MLA Harvinder Kalyan, the Khattar was standing in an open vehicle. Amid drizzling and heavy police deployment, hundreds of people gathered near the venue to welcome the chief minister with flowers and garlands.

The chief minister reviewed construction work of the NCC Academy and a temple at Arainpura village.

In an interaction with the media, Khattar slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his speech on the Union budget stating that Congress never worked for uplifting the poor and took vote in the name of the poor.

Later the in the evening, the chief minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects of ₹42.54 crore for Karnal city, including ₹30 crore project of installation of 25,000 smart and intelligent LED streetlights in Karnal under the smart city project.