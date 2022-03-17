Basanti turbans fly off the shelves in Ludhiana

After the Aam Aadmi Party’s landslide victory in the Punjab assembly polls, basanti (yellow) turbans are all the rage in the district with stores struggling to replenish their fast-depleting stock.

Basanti, the colour associated with inquilab (revolution), patriotism, new beginnings, and spring, accurately depicts the optimism of the people of Punjab, who have long been hankering for a change. It is also a tribute to the legendry freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, who is rumoured to have worn only basanti turbans, and whose life and writings are said to have greatly inspired the new Punjab chief minister, Bhagwant Mann.

The demand for the vibrant turbans further skyrocketed after Mann, on March 14, urged the people of Punjab to attend his oath-taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh, clad in ‘basanti colour.’

“The chief minister’s ‘basanti pitch’ has successfully attracted people from all walks of life. From youngsters to senior citizens, there is a tremendous craze for basanti-coloured turbans. Everybody wants them. The demand was especially high a day before the chief minister’s swearing-in ceremony,” says Gurdeep Singh, who works at turban store in Model Town.

The salesperson adds that earlier hardly a turban or two in that distinctive shade of yellow were sold in a day, but since the assembly elections results were declared on March 10 the store has been selling an average 40 turbans a day.

Ajay Kaushal, who runs a turban house in Ghumar Mandi, Ludhiana, said, “Due to the increase in demand, I have ordered more basanti turbans. Earlier, blue, pink,and green coloured turbans used to be in demand, but now basanti turbans are trending.”

A customer, Prabhjot Singh, who was standing in front of a turban store waiting for it to open, says, “Although, I will not be able to attend the swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan in person, I will wear a basanti turban while watching Mann take over as CM on television.”

“The people of Punjab have reposed their trust in AAP. We have large expectations from the government.The basanti turban not only symbolises Bhagat Singh’s revolutionary ideals, but also the hope and zeal of the people of the state who want to see Punjab prosper,” said Prabhjot, who wants the new government to control inflation and curb “all-pervasive” corruption.

Another buyer, Pritpal Singh, says the basanti turban makes him feel powerful. “I proudly don a yellow turban as it is slap in the face of corrupt politicians who have allowed mafias to rule the state.”

