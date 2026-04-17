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Yet to receive anti-sacrilege bill, says Punjab governor

The Punjab assembly, during its special one-day assembly session on April 13, had passed the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill- 2026 by voice vote.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 08:32 am IST
By Surjit Singh, Amritsar
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Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday said that he has yet to receive the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill-2026, passed by the Punjab assembly on Monday.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Pathankot on Thursday.

Interacting with the media during his three-day visit to Pathankot, the governor said there is no bill pending with him to date.

“I have not received any bill, and there is no pendency at my end. As and when I receive the bill, I will go through it. If I feel any change needs to be brought in the bill, I give advice to the government,” he said on the sidelines of an event here. His visit is part of an ongoing anti-drug campaign, during which he has been conducting padyatras across districts to raise awareness and engage with local communities.

The Punjab assembly, during its special one-day assembly session on April 13, had passed the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill- 2026 by voice vote.

Addressing the gathering, Kataria said that his anti-drug campaign aims to create awareness among youth and encourage public participation in eradicating the menace. He emphasised that regular interactions with VDCs are helping identify ground-level issues faced by residents, especially in border villages.

Kataria also highlighted that efforts are underway to revive the Border Area Development Fund, and said that discussions have been held with the central government, and alternative proposals are also being considered to ensure financial and developmental support for border villages.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Yet to receive anti-sacrilege bill, says Punjab governor
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