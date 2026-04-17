Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday said that he has yet to receive the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill-2026, passed by the Punjab assembly on Monday.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Pathankot on Thursday.

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Interacting with the media during his three-day visit to Pathankot, the governor said there is no bill pending with him to date.

“I have not received any bill, and there is no pendency at my end. As and when I receive the bill, I will go through it. If I feel any change needs to be brought in the bill, I give advice to the government,” he said on the sidelines of an event here. His visit is part of an ongoing anti-drug campaign, during which he has been conducting padyatras across districts to raise awareness and engage with local communities.

The Punjab assembly, during its special one-day assembly session on April 13, had passed the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill- 2026 by voice vote.

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{{^usCountry}} The bill tabled by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, with an aim to provide a stringent legal deterrent against acts of sacrilege, proposes stricter penalties, including life term, along with fines up to ₹25 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bill tabled by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, with an aim to provide a stringent legal deterrent against acts of sacrilege, proposes stricter penalties, including life term, along with fines up to ₹25 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following the passage, the bill is to be sent to the governor for assent. The governor may either grant assent, allowing it to become law, return the bill for reconsideration, or reserve it for the President. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the passage, the bill is to be sent to the governor for assent. The governor may either grant assent, allowing it to become law, return the bill for reconsideration, or reserve it for the President. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The governor began his visit at Maharana Pratap Adarsh Vidyalaya, Mangial Manwal and met village defence committee (VDC) members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The governor began his visit at Maharana Pratap Adarsh Vidyalaya, Mangial Manwal and met village defence committee (VDC) members. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner Dr Pallavi, along with senior officials, including principal secretary to the governor Vivek Pratap Singh and Punjab Red Cross secretary Shiv Dular Dhillon, were also present. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner Dr Pallavi, along with senior officials, including principal secretary to the governor Vivek Pratap Singh and Punjab Red Cross secretary Shiv Dular Dhillon, were also present. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Daljinder Singh Dhillon briefed the governor about the functioning and achievements of VDCs in the district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Daljinder Singh Dhillon briefed the governor about the functioning and achievements of VDCs in the district. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing the gathering, Kataria said that his anti-drug campaign aims to create awareness among youth and encourage public participation in eradicating the menace. He emphasised that regular interactions with VDCs are helping identify ground-level issues faced by residents, especially in border villages.

Kataria also highlighted that efforts are underway to revive the Border Area Development Fund, and said that discussions have been held with the central government, and alternative proposals are also being considered to ensure financial and developmental support for border villages.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Surjit Singh ...Read More Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. Read Less

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