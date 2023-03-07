Yoga teacher stabbed to death in Ambala Cantt

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three men, hours after he had mediated an altercation outside an eatery owned by the latter, police said on Monday. Mano Ram, a private yoga teacher based in Ambala Cantonment’s Sundar Nagar area, who was stabbed to death. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Mano Ram, a private yoga teacher based in Ambala Cantonment’s Sundar Nagar area.

His elder sister Kamlesh Kumari said that around Sunday evening, Nikhil Dhawan, 29, Anshul, 28, and Ashok, 26, who own a meat shop near their residence, had a verbal spat with their neighbours.

“My brother intervened and asked them not to fight. Around 9:30 pm, when he was returning home and had crossed the shop, the trio surrounded him and opened attack. Nikhil stabbed him with a knife (meat chopper) on the left side of his chest, while the two others thrashed him. When I reached there to save my brother, Nikhil attacked me with the knife too,” Kamlesh said in her police complaint.

Mano Ram was taken to sub-divisional civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead, while his sister was given treatment.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Parao police station on Monday against the three men.

Station in-charge inspector Jeet Singh said, “The case was lodged and the woman is stable. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.”