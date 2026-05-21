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You are disrespecting your profession by going on strike: HC to lawyers

The incident was reported near Kurali Byspass when unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at the vehicle of Gagandeep Jammu, a former Bar secretary, when he, along with his friend, was returning to Chandigarh from Ropar

Published on: May 21, 2026 07:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Wednesday took exception to the Bar body members observing a strike in the afternoon over the firing at a lawyer in Mohali on Monday night.

On Wednesday morning, the court took up a 2025 suo motu plea, which deals with the issue of lawyers and passed certain directions to Chandigarh administration about the security of the lawyer. (HT File)

“You are disrespecting your profession by going on strike,” observed chief justice Sheel Nagu, who was accompanied by justice Sanjiv Berry in the division bench.

The incident was reported near Kurali Byspass when unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at the vehicle of Gagandeep Jammu, a former Bar secretary, when he, along with his friend, was returning to Chandigarh from Ropar. The assailants came on a motorcycle and allegedly fired three rounds at his car. Police have registered an FIR and started investigation.

On Wednesday morning, the court took up a 2025 suo motu plea, which deals with the issue of lawyers and passed certain directions to Chandigarh administration about the security of the lawyer. When the bench assembled post lunch, it was informed that the Bar body had suspended the work for the post lunch session.

The court has been fixed for Thursday when the Punjab police are likely to submit a report on the status of the probe.

The court also directed Chandigarh police to depute a PCR van at Jammu’s residence till the threat perception continues.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / You are disrespecting your profession by going on strike: HC to lawyers
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / You are disrespecting your profession by going on strike: HC to lawyers
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