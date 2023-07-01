Amarnath Yatra: Locals lend a helping hand to pilgrims

The annual Amarnath Yatra has always been special for locals of Kashmir and the youths from across the Valley are working tirelessly help the pilgrims in undertaking the yatra. First batch of pilgrims on their way to the Amarnath cave via Baltal route on Saturday. (Waseem Andrabi?HT)

Mostly in their 20s and 30s, these youths are seen ferrying the pilgrims on horses and palkis in the mountains of Baltal and Pahalgam routes. Merchants have set up shop at multiple locations along the route in order to facilitate the yatris and arrange merchandise for them.

“Without the locals, this yatra would not have been an easy task. They are always helpful and even carry yatris to the cave Shrine on their shoulders,” said Pawan Kuwar, a yatri from Karnal who hired a pony wala.

As the first batch of pilgrims left for the Amarnath shrine on Saturday, Kashmiri men waited outside the camps with their horses and ponies.

Their work started with the first light of day they as groups began their journeys towards the cave shrine.

“If everything goes smooth, it will take us four to five hours along with pilgrims to reach the cave. After praying at the shrine, we will get the pilgrims back to the base camp,” said Marifat Ahmad. Marifat, a resident of Drang village in Budgam district, ferries pilgrims to shrine via Baltal, the tough but shorter route.

Mostly, young pilgrims prefer the Baltal route. “I have been ferrying pilgrims for five years now and for every to-and-fro trip, we get ₹4,500. The price has been fixed by the government. For next 62 days, the Baltal will become our second home,” he said, adding that facilities are being added for the pilgrims every year.

Arshad Ahmad, who lives at Ganderbal, has been helping yatris for 15 years.

“For me and my friends, taking pilgrims to the shrine is always a satisfying journey. At times, we even risk our lives for them. Last year, when the cloud burst happened, we risked our lives to the save the pilgrims. The yatris are always good to us and the journey helps us develop bond across communities.”

Many youths, especially from neighbouring Ganderbal and Kangan areas, have set up stalls at the base camp to sell merchandise to the pilgrims.

“During these two months, we make good profit,” said Waseem Ahmad of Ashmuqam. He has put up a dry fruit stall at the base camp.

“Pilgrims buy dry fruits and flowers from our stall before going to the shrine and after returning,” he said, adding that evenings at the camp are lively, especially when pilgrims arrive from Jammu.

On Friday, when first batch of pilgrims reached Anantnag and Ganderbal, the councillors of municipal councils and block development members welcomed them with flowers.