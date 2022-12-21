Youngsters should aim to become job providers: Punjab governor

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday said that there is a need to encourage youngsters to become job providers rather than job seekers.

Purohit was speaking at a function to give away the Ludhiana Management Association (LMA) awards and referring to the growing number of youngsters in Punjab migrating abroad.

“There should be a strong section of people who encourage entrepreneurship. Financial support is available, all the youth need is the right guidance,” he said.

Purohit lamented that it is sad that youth from India was willing to work even in countries like Iran, where the conditions are adverse.

“This trend (of migrating abroad) needs to be reversed. The young should innovate and come up with new ideas to start businesses,” he said. The governor added that he is pleased to visit Ludhiana, which is rightly called the Manchester of India, as it has the brightest minds in business and commerce.

While recalling the time in the 1960s when he, as a youngster, ventured into business and set up a hydrogenated oil unit from a tin shed, Purohit said that character and sincerity are vital to start a business. “These days youngsters first buy a big car and set up a posh office, even before setting their feet in the business. All this is not required. Look at Japan and how they are so successful in business and lead a simple life,” he said.