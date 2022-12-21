Punjab governor confers LMA awards on entrepreneurs, industrialists in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana Management Association (LMA) organised its 44th anniversary and award function at Hotel Park Plaza here on Tuesday to facilitate the blazing industrialists and entrepreneurs of Ludhiana.

General secretary, LMA, Shobhan Soi, in his welcome address thanked him Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit for sparing his valuable time to confer the annual awards instituted by the association.

During his address, Purohit said the award winners have done a great job and he is pleased to find that Ludhiana has the largest concentration of small scale industry and the brightest minds of business and commerce. He said, “We have to work with honesty and dedication to make India a major world power.”

LMA, which started in 1978, is a multi-directional organisation which focuses on education, training and many other aspects. The awards presented by LMA reflect gratitude, recognise excellence and motivate the youth.

The managing director of Kay Jay Forgings Private Ltd, Ludhiana, Gopi Kothari, bagged the Vardhman Award for Entrepreneur of the Year 2021. Chief executive officer (CEO), DCM Group of Schools, Ludhiana, Anirudh Gupta bagged the Dayanand Munjal Award for Manager of the Year 2021. The Trident Award for Young Innovative Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 was won by Somveer S Anand, CEO of The Innovative Mission Punjab. The Hari Chand Award for Corporate Citizen of the Year 2021 was bagged by founder of Arpita Cancer Society for Children, Ludhiana, Rama Munjal.

Sohan Lal Pahwa Award for Emerging SME of the Year 2021 was conferred on managing director of Kova Fasteners Private Ltd, Ludhiana, Rishi Gupta.

The Sat Paul Mittal Life Time Achievement Award of the Year 2021 was given to director, SRI Tools Industries Ltd, Ludhiana, Subhash Chander Ralhan.

The governor commended the work of LMA and its accomplishment over the past decades. He said it was appreciable how the LMA as a body had put in continuous efforts in establishing a better environment for growth for management academics, entrepreneurs, and it’s individual members. He also congratulated the award winners on this occasion and said that their work was an inspiration for generations to come. He urged LMA members to contribute and strengthen the business community and research efforts for better development.

About 300 leading industrialists, entrepreneurs, academicians, business men and women attended the function.