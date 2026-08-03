Youth affected by drugs are victims, need dignity & livelihood: J&K LG

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that 2,300 FIRs were registered and 2,600 people were arrested during the 100-day Nasha Mukt J&K campaign which ended last month. Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha during the "Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan" event, in Srinagar. (PTI)

Sinha revealed these statistics during the launch of the “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan” today at a UT-level function organised by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports and SKUAST-Kashmir.

Congratulating the youth of Jammu Kashmir, the LG praised their active participation in the 100-day drive conducted from April 11 to July 20. This campaign, he said, has become a model of success for the entire nation.

“The combined efforts of administration, police, social organisations, educational institutions, religious leaders, and citizens proved that even the biggest challenges can be overcome when society unites for a common purpose,” he said.

The LG highlighted the significant achievements of the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir campaign.

“Around 2,300 FIRs have been registered, 2,600 people arrested, and 1,500 kg of narcotics seized. More than 331 properties worth around ₹200 crore belonging to narco-terrorists and drug smugglers have been attached,” he said.

He said that over 370 driving licenses and 750 vehicle registrations have been cancelled, with recommendations made to cancel nearly 3,000 Aadhaar cards.

The LG said these actions demonstrate the government’s unwavering policy against the drug network that threatens the future of youth.

“While enforcement remains crucial, public awareness and rehabilitation are equally important. We will soon initiate the Rehabilitation and Socio-Economic Reintegration Scheme for Drug Abuse Victims, 2026. The pilot project will begin in two most-affected districts of Kashmir and Jammu divisions. Designed as a three-year rehabilitation cycle, the scheme will focus on medical treatment, counselling, education, skill development, employment, reintegration, and long-term monitoring. I see youth affected by drugs as victims and we need to ensure their dignity, livelihood, and a meaningful future,” Sinha said.

As Sinha attended the launch of the “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan”, the 100-week mega campaign was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the youth of Jammu Kashmir, the LG emphasised that India’s greatest strength lies in its young population, with nearly 65% below the age of 35. He also highlighted that 37 crore youth in the 15–29 age group are eager to contribute to nation-building.