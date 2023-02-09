Youth Akali Dal stage protests in Punjab’s Malwa region against increase in fuel prices

Youth Akali Dal (YAD) workers on Thursday carried out marches across Malwa region to protest against the increase in prices of petrol and diesel by the state government and demanded immediate rollback of the decision.

The YAD workers carried out marches in six districts of Malwa region including Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Muktsar, Faridkot, Moga and Ferozepur, from different areas of the cities which culminated in front of the office of deputy commissioner where memorandums were handed over to officials demanding immediate rollback of the decision.

Addressing the gathering at Faridkot, YAD coordinator Parambans Singh Romana said, “Instead of giving relief to people by slashing VAT on petrol and diesel, which was the need of the hour, the government had imposed an additional duty of Re 1 on the petroleum products,” he said.

Asserting that the government had nothing to show by way of infrastructure development, Romana said, “additional funds collected by this measure will also be wasted on publicity campaigns for AAP in other states.”

Romana said that though the government had claimed that they would collect ₹30,000 crore from the sand and gravel mining but it had not only failed to do so but its own party workers were indulging in illegal mining resulting in huge loss to the state exchequer.