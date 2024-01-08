Youth can explore overseas job avenues via rozgar portal: Haryana govt

The Haryana government on Monday said unemployed youth of the state can now explore employment opportunities abroad through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN). Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

An official spokesperson said the interested youth can apply for 41 diverse job categories in countries such as Finland, Uzbekistan, Japan, UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel through the HKRN.

The last day for applying for these opportunities is January 10. In the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi, applications are open for positions such as heavy-duty driver, light vehicle driver, electrician, plumber, mason, carpenter, and construction workers.

Similarly, the youth can submit applications for the recruitment of 10,000 labourers in Israel, 50 staff nurses in Cambridge University hospital in the UK and 50 bouncers (security guards) in Dubai.

The spokesperson said there is a pressing demand for 2,500 nursing positions in the UK. Prospective candidates for these roles are being searched with annual salaries ranging from approximately ₹27 lakh to ₹30 lakh. Furthermore, there is an additional call for candidates proficient in Hindi, English, and Russian languages to serve as translators in Uzbekistan, with a compensation of ₹83,243 per month.

The spokesperson said the objective of this initiative of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is to ensure that the youth of Haryana pursue overseas employment through legal avenues, promoting a safer and more secure pathway for their aspirations.