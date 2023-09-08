Balachaur murder: 2 hired by US resident for killing youth held

Around 10 days after a youth was shot dead in SBS Nagar’s Balachaur, the district police arrested two persons, who were allegedly hired by a US resident for the crime. The arrested persons have been identified as Mukesh Kumar of Chandiani Kalan village and Anmol Singh of Garhi Kanugo village.

Senior superintendent of police Dr Akhil Chaudhary said on August 29, Narinder Singh, alias Dhunna, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne persons in Garhi Kanugo village. Meanwhile, his friend Narwinder Singh was injured in the incident.

On the statement of Narwinder, the murder case was registered against unidentified persons at Balachaur police station.

“During investigation, it came to fore that Manpreet Singh, alias Money, who is presently settled in the US, hired some people for the murder of Narwinder Singh over old enmity,” the SSP said.

"Manpreet's friend Mukesh along with one Anmol Singh, who hails from Narwinder's village, did recce of Narwinder Singh and got details of his whereabouts," said the police.