Youth should focus on learning skills: Khattar

Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that youth should focus on learning skills, through which they cannot only get employment but can also become entrepreneurs. Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar giving out job letters to applicants during a placement campaign in Karnal on Saturday. (HT Photo)

He has called upon the youth to use their talent in the right direction and said that one who has learnt the skill of doing business can touch new heights in life.

Khattar was speaking as the chief guest at the 75th state level employment fair at Mangalsen Auditorium in Karnal. The fair was organised by Desh Bhagat University (Punjab) in collaboration with the government of Haryana.

At the fair, 50 companies participated and 4,108 candidates gave interviews, of which 1,272 were short-listed. Finally, a total of 1,247 candidates were selected for jobs including a candidate who was offered a package of ₹5 LPA by Pukhraj Healthcare Limited, Ludhiana, officials said.

During the programme, Khattar symbolically distributed job offer letters to eight youths.

Khattar said that the youth should not consider the offer letter received today as final, it is an opportunity to move forward.