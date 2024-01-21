YouTuber Bhana Sidhu held on extortion charges

Youtuber Kaka Singh Sidhu alias Bhana Sidhu, who is believed to be a close aide of gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana, was arrested in an extortion case in Ludhiana. Youtuber Kaka Singh Sidhu alias Bhana Sidhu, who is believed to be a close aide of gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana, was arrested in an extortion case. (HT File)

He had allegedly tried to extort ₹10,000 from Ludhiana-based travel agent Inderjit Kaur after instigating some farm union members to stage a protest outside her house.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

He allegedly asked her to pay up if she wanted the union to lift the protest. However, she called the police who dispersed the agitators.

Kaur said Sidhu had been making extortion calls to her for the past several days.

After his arrest, his supporters reportedly gathered outside the police station and accused the police of implicating him.

Bhana Sidhu had been arrested by the Barnala Police in May 2023 as well after he had allegedly posted a video ‘threatening cops’.

Assistant commissioner of police, Ludhiana East, Gurdev Singh said the accused Bhana Sidhu was produced before the court on Sunday and sent to two-day police custody. He had been booked under Section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code at Division Number 7 police station.