Yudh Nashian Virudh: 101 peddlers arrested on Day 152 of campaign

Punjab Police on Thursday conducted raids at 380 locations, leading to the arrest of 101 drug smugglers after registration of 79 first information reports (FIRs) across the state, officials said. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested, since the state of Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign, has reached 24,089, officials added. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested, since the state of Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign, has reached 24,089, Punjab Police officials added.

The raids have resulted in the recovery of 778 gm of heroin, 17 quintals of poppy husk, 18,671 intoxicating tablets, capsules and ₹44,710 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said that over 180 police teams, comprising over 1,100 police personnel, under the supervision of 82 gazetted officers, conducted raids across the state. “Police teams have also checked as many as 406 suspicious persons during the day-long operation,” he added.

Shukla said that as part of the state government’s strategy of enforcement, de-addiction and prevention (EDP), the police have sent 68 persons to undergo rehabilitation treatment.