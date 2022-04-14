Zero Covid case in Mohali, Panchkula; five test positive in Chandigarh

The downturn in Covid-19 cases continued on Wednesday, as the daily tally dropped to zero in both Mohali and Panchkula.

However, five people tested positive in Chandigarh, up from one a day ago. The infected people are residents of Sectors 8, 16, 32 and 51.

This was the second consecutive day with no new case in Mohali that has recorded zero case eight times already this year. Similarly, this was the 15th time this year that Panchkula detected no fresh infection.

Meanwhile, there was no change in tricity’s active cases that continued to remain 32. A total of 18 people are still infected in Chandigarh, 10 in Mohali and four in Panchkula.