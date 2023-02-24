Zira factory row: HC seeks fresh affidavit from govt on shifting of inflammable material

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the advocate general, Punjab, to file an affidavit about the decision of a government panel, which was to decide about shifting of inflammable material from a factory in Zira in Ferozepur district. The factory in question, Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit in Mansurwal village of Zira in Ferozepur, is facing protests from the locals, which started on July 24 over allegations of adverse environmental impact of the unit in the area. The Punjab and Haryana HC has directed the advocate general, Punjab, to file an affidavit about the decision of a government panel, which was to decide about shifting of inflammable material from a factory in Zira in Ferozepur district. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

The order was passed by the bench of justice Arvind Sangwan after factory’s counsel, senior advocate Puneet Bali had told the court that government officials after examination had agreed that there was inflammable material stored in the factory and proper safety arrangement was required. The protesters had also agreed for shifting of the inflammable materials without causing any obstruction and an order was passed on November 17 that a committee would help shifting of such materials. The process was expected to be completed by November 22, the court was told, adding that till date, the process has not been completed. It was further alleged that act of the committee was nothing but just a delaying tactic so that the licence of the firm may expire in the intervening period.

The court while fixing the next date of hearing for March 14 directed the advocate general to file an affidavit regarding the final decision of the committee and if the same has already been decided, whether it was communicated to the firm. The court was hearing a suo motu contempt petition initiated by a single judge bench against the officers in district and some senior government functionaries as they failed to implement the high court order with regard to removal of protesters from the site. The high court single judge bench had passed the order on various occasions for removal of protesters on a plea filed by the firm on July 29, 2022.

The protest is still continuing. The chief minister on January 17 had announced the closure of the factory to pacify the protesters. However, a formal order in this regard is yet to be issued. On December 23, the government had also constituted four committees to examine various aspects with regard to issues raised by protesters sitting on a dharna and to amicably resolve the issue. The process is still underway.