Zira protest leaves industrialists jittery

With Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit located at Mansurwal village in Zira, Ferozepur, lying shut since July 26 owing to a farmers’ protest, other industrialists in the vicinity cancelled their plans to set up such units in Punjab and decided to move out their upcoming units out of the state to look for a stable environment.

“We (Petroflex Agro Private Limited) procured all permissions from the state as well as the Union government to set up a grain-based fuel ethanol plant worth ₹230 crore with a production capacity of 220-kilo litre per day (KLPD) along with 6.0 MW co-generation power plant besides purchasing 22 acres of land at Bazidpur village, Ferozepur,” said Naresh Garg, one of the promoters.

“But due to the protest by a few local farm unions and viewing the prevailing conditions going on with Malbros, we have decided to cancel our plan. We are exploring all options in neighbouring Rajasthan or Uttarakhand, where we are being repeatedly persuaded by respective state governments,” he said.

“We bought 17 acres and procured all permissions from the state and Union government to set up a grain-based fuel ethanol plant worth ₹250 crore at Bherpura and Sultanpur in Patiala but following opposition from local farm unions, all struck to zero,” said Inderjit Jolly, director, Indus Biofuels and Spirits Private Limited.

“We are exploring all options, including selling out the project, or shifting it to an industry-friendly state but won’t set up the unit in Punjab,” he said.

“We made an advance payment to buy 25 acres in Ferozepur besides initiating other plans to set up 180 KLPD along with 6.0 MW co-generation power. However, with the recent developments occurring with the existing or upcoming ethanol units, we dropped the idea to set up the unit and are exploring all modalities to establish the same in Tamil Nadu,” Gagandeep Singhal, a businessman, said.

“We are not against any industry or industrialist in particular but cannot compromise with the health of the people or the environment, so the government must ensure such measures before giving any permission to an industrial unit,” said Sandeep Singh, one of the committee members of the Sanjha Morcha demanding closure of Malbros at Zira.

Meanwhile, the state government had told two local MLAs to resolve the Malbros issue amicably but nothing fruitful has come yet.

Kamal Kishore Yadav, chief executive officer, Invest Punjab, said, “Industrialists should raise their issues with the higher authorities in case they face any problems at ground level.”

“We will also approach them soon to apprise them in detail about the services being provided by the Punjab government and also assure to safeguard their interests in letter and spirit. We will also pursue them to re-think their decision to move or suspended the establishment of their units in the state,” he added.