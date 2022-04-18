Zirakpur furniture factory gutted in fire, no casualty reported
A furniture factory was gutted in a major fire at Singhpura village, Zirakpur, on Sunday morning. No casualty was reported.
Rajvind Sharma, owner of VS Taj Furniture and Interior in Singhpura village, left after closing his factory around 10 pm on Saturday. It is believed that the fire started due to a spark from a short circuit in the factory at around 5 am, with the wooden goods caught fire.
When the owner of the nearby house noticed the smoke, he immediately informed the owner and the neighbours. Residents of the neighbourhood tried to douse the fire with buckets of water and sand before the fire brigade arrived.
The factory owners rushed to the spot and informed local administration and firefighters. Four fire brigades, two each from Zirakpur and Derabassi, were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The roof of the furniture factory also collapsed due to the fire.
Sharma said goods worth lakhs of rupees have been burnt in the warehouse. When former MLA NK Sharma came to know about the incident, he visited the spot and appealed to Derabassi sub-divisional magistrate over the phone for arranging financial assistance to the factory owner.
Gurugram civic body to start recarpeting Sector 28 roads next month
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram plans to recarpet roads in Sector 28 from next month, officials said on Sunday. Several upscale condominiums, gated societies, and residential areas of the city located in DLF Phase 4, Sushant Lok 1, Mall Mile, and Golf Course Road are situated in Sector 28. The sector is sandwiched between Hamilton Court Road, GCR, Mall Mile, and August Kranti Marg.
Two held with country-made pistol in Mohali Phase 6
A Crime Investigating Agency team arrested two persons with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges near Dara studio in Phase-6. The accused, identified as Gagandeep Singh and Chetan Kumar, are both residents of Hoshiarpur. On receiving the information, police raided the said neighbourhood and arrested two youths. A case has been registered under the Arms Act. The accused are being questioned by police. Authorities are also investigating their criminal background.
Chandigarh | Administration revives plan to privatise CITCO hotels
The UT administration has made a fresh move to initiate privatisation of hotels run by the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation. The move to revive privatisation of CITCO hotels comes nearly two years after it was first proposed. In June 2019, the administration had mooted the idea to privatise three major public-sector hotels — Mountview (Sector 10), Shivalikview (Sector 17) and Parkview (Sector 24) — being run by CITCO.
Suspect urged associate to shoot cop in the head, say Gurugram police
A suspected snatcher who allegedly shot a constable near Galleria Market in Sector 28, Gurugram, on Saturday night, nearly shot the policeman in the head after shooting him in the leg, after Gauri Shankar's associate, who had been overpowered, egged him on, said police on Sunday. Police said Gauri Shankar and assistant sub-inspector Krishna Kumar, were patrolling the area in a police vehicle around 9.30pm when Shankar spotted the two suspects on a motorcycle.
Mohali MC to take over 14 roads across four sectors from GMADA
After taking over maintenance of parks, water supply, and sanitation of new sectors, the municipal corporation is all set to take over 14 roads situated in four sectors, 48-C, 66, 68, and 70 from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority. Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said as GMADA has got these roads repaired and recarpeted, MC is all set to take possession.
