Zirakpur: Trio rains blows, kicks on retired Lt Col in road rage incident

In a disturbing case of road rage, Zirakpur police arrested three men on Sunday for brutally assaulting a 54-year-old retired Lieutenant Colonel following a dispute over not allowing way during a traffic jam near Green Lotus Saksham Society. Police also impounded a BMW (CH-01 AF-3738), registered to one of the accused, in connection with the incident. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Vijay Singh and Abhishek, both from Jind, Haryana, and Sachin from Fatehabad, Haryana, were charged with attempt to murder. Sachin is currently residing in a society in Lohgarh, Zirakpur.

The victim, Bikram Singh, a resident of Green Lotus Saksham Society on Patiala-Zirakpur Road, told police that he was returning home from Nabha Sahib gurdwara in Zirakpur in his Maruti Suzuki 800 around 4.30 pm on Saturday.

On the way, he got stuck in a traffic jam on an unmetalled road. “While I got stuck in the traffic jam, a BMW car came from the opposite side and started honking. When I failed to give them way, they stepped out of their car and pulled me out of my vehicle, grabbing me by my throat. They launched an unprovoked attack in full public view, repeatedly kicking and punching me in the face and groin. Despite my pleas, they did not stop,” the injured victim narrated in his complaint to police.

DSP Jaspinder Singh shared that the accused eventually fled the spot after threatening the victim, who was rushed to a private hospital on VIP Road in Zirakpur.

“While one of the accused is a student, the other two are businessmen. They were traced through their car number. The accused do not have a criminal past and assaulted the victim in a fit of rage,” said the DSP.

All three accused have been booked under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of BNS at the Zirakpur police station.