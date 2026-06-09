Zojila Tunnel: Final breakthrough in Gadkari’s presence on Tuesday

Zojila Tunnel, the world’s longest single tube bi-directional road tunnel which is expected to transform regional connectivity between the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and strengthen strategic dominance of security forces in the India’s border region, will witnessed its final breakthrough on Tuesday, officials said. The ₹6,800 crore project began on October 1, 2020, and the first blasting at the Nilgrar Tunnel was performed on October 14, 2020. Part one of the project was completed on March 15, 2025, covering approach roads, bridges, Nilgrar twin tunnels, cut-and-cover works, and snow gallery components. (File)

The preparations are complete as union road transport and highway minister Nitin Gadkari will be arriving for the symbolic excavation of the final wall of rock at Zojila tunnel, which will provide all weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh. J&K Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister and representatives from Ladakh are expected to attend the event.

“The union minister is arriving on Tuesday morning for the ceremony at Zojila tunnel,” said an official of the union government.

Located between Baltal (Sonamarg) in central Kashmir and Meenamarg (Drass) in Ladakh, the 13.15 km tunnel project is being executed to provide all weather connectivity across one of India’s most challenging Himalayan corridors, which remains cut off for around six months every year due to heavy snowfall, avalanches, and extreme weather conditions. Even when open, commuters face the constant threat of shooting stones and sudden avalanches. The new tunnel will entirely bypass some treacherous stretches, including Zero Point and Dayal Slide.

Positioned at an elevation of about 11,578 feet above sea level, the tunnel represents one of the most significant engineering achievements in India’s mountain infrastructure sector.

“The Zojila tunnel’s final breakthrough will be a historic milestone in India’s infrastructure history,” said M Siva Prasad Reddy, general manager of corporate communications at Megha Engineering and Infrastructure limited. MEIL is the executing agency of the project for the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The ₹6,800 crore project began on October 1, 2020, and the first blasting at the Nilgrar Tunnel was performed on October 14, 2020. Part one of the project was completed on March 15, 2025, covering approach roads, bridges, Nilgrar twin tunnels, cut-and-cover works, and snow gallery components. The total project length, including tunnel roads and bridges, is 30.894 km.

“It is a defining moment for the Zojila Tunnel Project because it demonstrates the successful execution of one of India’s most complex transport infrastructure works in a hostile Himalayan environment. With excavation now completed, the project moves closer to delivering its long-envisioned objective of seamless all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh, bringing long-term benefits in mobility, economic integration, and strategic resilience,” he said.

The people in Ladakh call the development a turning point for the connectivity and economic strength of the Union territory. “The tunnel will be a lifeline for Ladakh. We will be connected all through the year not only to J&K but the rest of the country as well. Every sector will see change, including education, health, tourism and business. This will be a turning point for us,” said Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, chairman and chief executive councillor of the Kargil.

“Not only for civilians but strategically this is also important for security forces- army and CRPF,” he said

The main tunnel begins at the West Portal at Baltal and ends at the East Portal at Meenamarg, with tunnelling carried out from both ends. A team of over 1,200 personnel is working on the project with 80% of them locals.

After the breakthrough,the full project is expected to be commissioned with next two and a half years. Once fully operational, the project will ensure 365-day connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh, improving access to Drass, Kargil, Leh, and surrounding regions.

“At the national level, the tunnel also strengthens operational mobility and logistics preparedness in a strategically important frontier corridor, underlining its role not only as an infrastructure project but also as a national connectivity and security asset,” Reddy said.

MEIL said that the Zojila Tunnel is being constructed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), a method particularly suited to fragile Himalayan geology and variable rock conditions.

In addition to the main tunnel, the project scope includes connecting highway works, bridges, protective structures, cut-and-cover sections, snow protection components, and the Nilgrar twin tunnels, making it a comprehensive corridor development.

The project follows the success of the 6.5-km Z-Morh Tunnel inaugurated last year, which transformed Sonamarg into a year-round destination.