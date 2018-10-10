Chargesheet filed against Gangster Dilpreet for making extortion call to Gippy Grewal for Rs 10 lakh

In the chargesheet filed by the Mohali police against gangster Dilpreet Singh Dahan, alias Baba it has been stated that through a video call, he had demanded ₹10 lakh as protection money from Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal in June this year.

Police filed the challan under Section 383 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the gangster in a local court.

“We have filed challan against Dilpreet and will file supplementary challan against other accused,” said Ramandeep Singh, Mohali DSP. Police have arrested Reinu, wife of Gaurav Patial, alias Lucky, a close aide of gangster Dahan and Arshdeep, resident of Patiala, who worked as promoter of certain Punjabi singers.

The police investigations have revealed that gangster had allegedly used WhatsApp to call Gippy Grewal. The police investigations also pointed out that it was Gaurav Patial, of Khuda Lahora, who is absconding, had made the extortion call seeking ₹10 lakh from Gippy Grewal. Police investigations revealed Patial has been closely associated with the Punjabi industry as he provided bouncers and groups for shoots. He even had the private number of singers.

However, after the case was registered, Dilpreet uploaded a post on Facebook where he denied making threatening call to Grewal. In his post the gangster wrote that he did not threaten Gippy Grewal and he had called the singer only to urge him to not show weapons in his songs as it has a negative impact on the youngsters.

In his post, the gangster claimed that he spoke to Grewal’s manager and asked him to connect to Grewal, but the manager did not do so.

Dilpreet was arrested in July this year after being injured in an encounter with the Chandigarh and Punjab police near the Inter State Bus Terminus in Sector 43B, Chandigarh.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 22:40 IST