Chemist kills tutor for allegedly blackmailing his wife

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 20:42 IST

New Delhi: A medical store owner and his friend allegedly beat up a 33-year-old man to death in east Delhi’s Ghazipur on Monday, suspecting the victim, a private tutor, of blackmailing his wife, police said.

The two killers used fists and a cooking gas pipe to beat the teacher, Raj Kumar, before leaving him to die on the a street, said Jasmeet Singh, deputy commissioner of police (east district). “The pipe used in the murderous assault had a steel cover and caused considerable internal injuries to Kumar,” said the DCP.

The two men, Sachin and Vijay, were arrested for the murder and the woman, Jyoti, was arrested for conspiracy.

Sachin and Jyoti lived in Ghazipur where he ran a medicine’s shop. About two years ago, Jyoti had taken private tuitions from Kumar while preparing for competitive exams in the nearby Vinod Nagar. “During that time, Kumar and Jyoti had an affair. But when Jyoti wanted to call off the relationship, he began blackmailing her using her intimate videos and conversations,” said the DCP, quoting Jyoti.

However, no such videos and conversations have emerged in the probe so far, the officer added.

This would allegedly lead to frequent fights between the couple and Kumar. Sachin had also beaten up Kumar in the past, but the alleged blackmailing didn’t cease.

A repeat of the alleged blackmailing on Monday led to Jyoti calling Kumar to a rented room the couple owns in Ghazipur. “Once Kumar reached there, Jyoti left the place. Sachin and Vijay then thrashed Kumar until his internal organs and ribs suffered serious damage. They then dragged him out and left him on the street,” said the DCP.

Kumar was still conscious by that time and managed to call one of his students who lived nearby. He was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital around 11 pm. He succumbed to his injuries in an hour.

“Since Kumar’s brother knew of his affair with Jyoti, and was aware that he had left his home to meet her, we began by questioning the couple. The murder plan soon unravelled and we arrested the couple once they confessed to the crime. We also arrested the other killer, Vijay, who works as a data operator,” said the officer.