Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.13 °C, check weather forecast for July 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 13, 2024 30.21 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 29.32 °C Overcast clouds July 15, 2024 29.68 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 29.24 °C Overcast clouds July 17, 2024 32.55 °C Light rain July 18, 2024 32.02 °C Overcast clouds July 19, 2024 31.79 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.2 °C Light rain Chennai 33.73 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.77 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.44 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.46 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.8 °C Light rain

The temperature in Chennai today, on July 12, 2024, is 33.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.13 °C and 34.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.2 °C and 32.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.With temperatures ranging between 28.13 °C and 34.92 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chennai today stands at 74.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

