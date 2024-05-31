Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.93 °C, check weather forecast for May 31, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 1, 2024 35.66 °C Overcast clouds June 2, 2024 33.37 °C Moderate rain June 3, 2024 33.24 °C Light rain June 4, 2024 34.62 °C Light rain June 5, 2024 33.28 °C Light rain June 6, 2024 33.53 °C Heavy intensity rain June 7, 2024 32.65 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.94 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 34.33 °C Light rain Chennai 35.83 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.64 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 37.03 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 35.93 °C Few clouds Delhi 43.32 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chennai today, on May 31, 2024, is 35.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.93 °C and 36.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:31 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 1, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.39 °C and 36.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.With temperatures ranging between 30.93 °C and 36.12 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 30.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on May 31, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

