Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.93 °C, check weather forecast for May 31, 2024
May 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chennai on May 31, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chennai today, on May 31, 2024, is 35.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.93 °C and 36.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:31 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 1, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.39 °C and 36.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.93 °C and 36.12 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 30.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on May 31, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 1, 2024
|35.66 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 2, 2024
|33.37 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 3, 2024
|33.24 °C
|Light rain
|June 4, 2024
|34.62 °C
|Light rain
|June 5, 2024
|33.28 °C
|Light rain
|June 6, 2024
|33.53 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 7, 2024
|32.65 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|30.94 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Kolkata
|34.33 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|35.83 °C
|Few clouds
|Bengaluru
|30.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|37.03 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Ahmedabad
|35.93 °C
|Few clouds
|Delhi
|43.32 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
