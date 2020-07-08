e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Chided for being drunk at work, factory worker kills colleague in Ludhiana

Chided for being drunk at work, factory worker kills colleague in Ludhiana

Accused concocts story that victim was murdered by two visitors on Tuesday night, cracks during questioning by police.

cities Updated: Jul 08, 2020 20:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Both the victim and the accused lived on the factory premises at Guru Gobind Singh Nagar near Sherpur Chowk.
Both the victim and the accused lived on the factory premises at Guru Gobind Singh Nagar near Sherpur Chowk.(Getty Images)
         

A 25-year-old factory worker strangled his colleague to death after he reprimanded him for coming to work drunk at Guru Gobind Singh Nagar near Sherpur Chowk on Tuesday night.

Police said after the crime, the accused, Ajay Kumar Paswan, called the police and concocted a story that his co-worker, Devendra Singh, alias Bachan, 47, was murdered by two unidentified men.

However, he cracked during questioning and confessed to the crime.

Police both Ajay and Devender hailed from Uttar Pradesh and lived on the premises of the sewing machine factory.

“Ajay called the police control room at 12.30am. When a police team reached the spot, Ajay said two men had come to meet Devendra on Tuesday night. They were talking to Devendra in his room, while he was playing games on his mobile phone in his room. After sometime, when he came out of the room, he found Devendra lying dead on the floor,” said inspector Amarjeet Singh, SHO at Division Number 6 police station.

However, the SHO said, the CCTV footage did not reflect any visitors, leading them to suspect Ajay’s claims.

When police grilled him, Ajay confessed to have murdered Devendra, as he scolded him for coming to work in an inebriated condition.

“On Tuesday night, Ajay started arguing with Devendra over the issue. In a fit of rage, he hit Devendra with a blunt object on his face. When he fell down, he strangled him to death,” said the SHO.

After he realised he will be arrested for murder, he concocted a story and called the police.

Ajay has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The deceased is survived by his wife and three daughters. They have been informed.

top news
BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead in Kashmir, cops arrest his security guards
BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead in Kashmir, cops arrest his security guards
Incredibly aggressive action, says Mike Pompeo on China’s moves in Ladakh
Incredibly aggressive action, says Mike Pompeo on China’s moves in Ladakh
China’s pullback in Ladakh’s Pangong Finger Area to test disengagement
China’s pullback in Ladakh’s Pangong Finger Area to test disengagement
Pakistan coerced Kulbushan Jadhav to refuse case review, says India
Pakistan coerced Kulbushan Jadhav to refuse case review, says India
Harvard, MIT sue Trump admin over foreign student visa rule
Harvard, MIT sue Trump admin over foreign student visa rule
‘It is 10% here’: Bengal CM on corruption complaints over Amphan relief
‘It is 10% here’: Bengal CM on corruption complaints over Amphan relief
India could have 2.87 lakh Covid-19 cases per day by 2021 winter: MIT study
India could have 2.87 lakh Covid-19 cases per day by 2021 winter: MIT study
Watch: 10-ft long king cobra spotted at temple in Odisha
Watch: 10-ft long king cobra spotted at temple in Odisha
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In