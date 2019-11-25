e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Punjab chief secretary to probe reduction of teachers’ salaries

The commission has given 15 days to the chief secretary to collect data and submit the action report.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The National Commission for Backward Classes has directed chief secretary of Punjab government, Karan Avtar Singh, to conduct an enquiry into the reduction of SSA/RMSA teachers’ salary in the name of regularisation of their services.

The commission has given 15 days to the chief secretary to collect data and submit the action report.

In 2018, the Punjab government had regularised 8,886 teachers recruited under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA). However, it had reduced their salaries from ₹42,700 to ₹15,000 during the probation period.

The teachers had experience of over 10 years and had been working at a salary of ₹42,700 per month before going for regularisation. The commission had received 219 petitions from teachers in this regard.

In an order, deputy secretary BK Pati said that the commission has received multiple petitions regarding violation of many established rules and regulation to exploit the SSA/RMSA teachers and headmasters by reducing their pay in the name of regularisation of their services.

“Vice-chairman Lokesh Kumar Prajapati has directed that fair and rational enquiry should be conducted in the matter to find out the facts and prepare an action report to be submitted to the chairperson,” the orders reads.

Lovekaran Singh, a resident of Wander Jatana in Kotkapura, who is among the 219 petitioners, said, “The Punjab government violated many rules to reduce our salaries in the name of regularising us. We have given representation to many constitutional bodies to get justice and the National Commission for Backward Classes is one of them.”

tags
top news
Not Satyamev, it is Sattamev Jayate: Sena boss’ dig as MLAs paraded in show of strength
Not Satyamev, it is Sattamev Jayate: Sena boss’ dig as MLAs paraded in show of strength
Governor Koshyari gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority in assembly
Governor Koshyari gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority in assembly
High turnout in Bengal assembly bypolls, BJP candidate allegedly assaulted
High turnout in Bengal assembly bypolls, BJP candidate allegedly assaulted
‘Delhi worse than hell’: Supreme Court rebukes Centre, states on air pollution
‘Delhi worse than hell’: Supreme Court rebukes Centre, states on air pollution
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi: Police
3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi: Police
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News