Snatchers attack CID cop in P’kula, flee with ₹18K

In his complaint, SI Balvir Singh, who is posted in Charkhi Dadri district, said he was visiting the CID police lines in Sector 19, Panchkula, for some official work.

Mar 05, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Panchkula
Sub-inspector Balvir Singh sustained injuries on his head and hands after being attacked with a sharp weapon.
Sub-inspector Balvir Singh sustained injuries on his head and hands after being attacked with a sharp weapon.
         

A sub-inspector posted with the crime investigation department (CID) of the Haryana Police fell victim to snatchers, who also attacked him with a sharp object, in Panchkula on Tuesday night.

In his complaint, SI Balvir Singh, who is posted in Charkhi Dadri district, said he was visiting the CID police lines in Sector 19, Panchkula, for some official work.

He left the premises for a walk towards the Industrial Area, Phase 1, Panchkula, around 9:30pm. While returning, as he reached the railway tracks, two men allegedly struck from the rear.

“One of them pushed me and I fell down, while the other took out the wallet from my pocket. They attacked me with a sharp object before fleeing. My wallet contain around ₹18,000,” said the SI.

The victim sustained injuries on his head and both hands.

“The SI managed to reach the CID police lines, from where his colleagues took him to the civil hospital in Sector 6,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gulab Singh, who is investigating the case. “We have initiated investigation and are trying to trace the accused.”

A case has been registered under Section 379B (snatching and use of force) of the Indian Penal Code.

