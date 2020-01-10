CID still part of home ministry says Vij

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:08 IST

Downplaying reports of the crime investigation department (CID) being handed over to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, home minister Anil Vij on Friday said the CID is still part of the home ministry.

A controversy had erupted on Tuesday when the official website of the state assembly cited the chief minister as holding the charge of the CID, the intelligence arm of the state government.

While addressing mediapersons here, Vij said according to the Business 1974 of the Haryana government (allocation) Rules, the CID department is part of the home department.

“The rule number 5 of Business of the Haryana government (allocation rules) clarifies that the CID is an integral part of the home department. Some people had allocated this department to the CM on the official website. It has been removed,” he said, adding that there is no rift between him and CM Manohar Lal Khattar over handling the CID.

“The CM is supreme in the government and has the authority to reallocate any department to a minister. However, it has to be passed by the cabinet and then later in Vidhan Sabha,” he added.

MLA Kundu hands over complaint against minister Grover, Amrit medical store

Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu, on Friday submitted complaints to the home minister against former minister of state for cooperatives Manish Grover pertaining to allocation of tenders for development works in the district. A complaint against Amrit medical store at the Post-graduate institute of medical sciences (PGIMS) alleging over charging patients for implants and medicines was also submitted by Kundu.

Vij was heading the grievance committee meeting here.

“The former minister has become a symbol of corruption. He along with his aides have been looting the state exchequer. I have requested home minister Anil Vij to take stringent action against him. Also, the staff at PGIMS have been extorting money from poor patients for medicines. They are over charging upto 40 % from patients as compared to private medical stores,” Kundu said.

The home minister assured Kundu saying that the corrupt will not be spared. “We will initiate a probe in all the cases,” Vij said.